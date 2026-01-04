MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Happy New Year 2026

Please subscribe below
Maryanne Demasi, PhD's avatar
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Jan 04, 2026

Your paid subscription is what sustains my work. Please upgrade your subscription to ensure independent investigations continue.

Give a gift subscription

Get 10% off a group subscription

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture