Scientists probe reports of unusually aggressive cancers after Covid-19 vaccination & infection

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0087714Scientists probe reports of unusually aggressive cancers after Covid-19 vaccination & infectionMaryanne Demasi, PhDJan 05, 202687714ShareFULL STORY: MD REPORTS is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionGet 10% off a group subscriptionDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMD REPORTSSubscribeAuthorsMaryanne Demasi, PhDRecent PostsHappy New Year 2026Jan 4 • Maryanne Demasi, PhDSenator Alex Antic in conversation with Dr Maryanne DemasiAug 14, 2025 • Maryanne Demasi, PhDPandemic Panic: Are Outbreaks Really on the Rise?Mar 20, 2025