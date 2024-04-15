Maryanne Demasi, reports
Is it time to make antidepressants available over the counter?
Harvard psychiatrist argues that Americans should be able to walk into a pharmacy and buy antidepressants over the counter without a prescription.
Apr 15
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Is the antiviral drug Paxlovid a dud?
Of all the antiviral drugs for Covid-19, Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been the most successful. Not for its safety and efficacy, but for its ability to earn…
Apr 8
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

EXCLUSIVE: Buckhaults begins first study on human samples to see if mRNA vaccines cause cancer
Testing is underway to see if DNA fragments found in mRNA covid-19 vaccines can integrate into peoples' genomes and cause cancer.
Apr 2
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

March 2024
Censorship on Trial in the US Supreme Court
Murthy v Missouri lawsuit
Mar 25
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

A (different) perspective on statins in the primary prevention of heart disease
Statins are the most studied drugs in all of medicine. Hundreds of thousands of patients have been randomized in statin trials. Yet many disagree on…
Published on Sensible Medicine
•
Mar 18
Academics raise concerns about shortcomings of UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Over 50 prominent UK academics have signed an open letter to Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, calling for urgent action to…
Mar 13
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

February 2024
Incompetence at the top, says former Trump White House advisor
In PART 2, Scott Atlas blasts top White House officials for their incompetence and manipulation during the covid-19 crisis
Feb 19
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Fauci needs to come clean on his pandemic failures
Former White House advisor Scott Atlas accuses Fauci of malfeasance and says he caused “tremendous destruction of trust in public health and in science”
Feb 12
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

PART 2: Should rosuvastatin (Crestor®) be withdrawn from the market?
FDA's approval of rosuvastatin was largely based on a flawed trial prompting experts to call for the drug to be banned.
Feb 5
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

January 2024
PART 1: Should rosuvastatin (Crestor®) be withdrawn from the market?
This is a two-part series about the cholesterol-lowering drug, rosuvastatin. PART 1 reports on the early safety warnings and how an aggressive marketing…
Jan 29
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Drug regulators - the revolving door keeps revolving
Former TGA boss appointed to the board of Medicines Australia, hoping to advance "mRNA technology framework" in Australia.
Jan 22
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

mRNA vaccines lead to unwanted proteins - but what does it mean?
New research has experts angered by the “complete and utter regulatory failure” to ensure patient safety.
Jan 16
•
Maryanne Demasi, PhD

