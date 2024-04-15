Maryanne Demasi, reports

Is it time to make antidepressants available over the counter?
Harvard psychiatrist argues that Americans should be able to walk into a pharmacy and buy antidepressants over the counter without a prescription.
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
30
Is the antiviral drug Paxlovid a dud?
Of all the antiviral drugs for Covid-19, Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been the most successful. Not for its safety and efficacy, but for its ability to earn…
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
38
EXCLUSIVE: Buckhaults begins first study on human samples to see if mRNA vaccines cause cancer
Testing is underway to see if DNA fragments found in mRNA covid-19 vaccines can integrate into peoples' genomes and cause cancer.
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
16

March 2024

Censorship on Trial in the US Supreme Court
Murthy v Missouri lawsuit
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
21
A (different) perspective on statins in the primary prevention of heart disease
Statins are the most studied drugs in all of medicine. Hundreds of thousands of patients have been randomized in statin trials. Yet many disagree on…
Published on Sensible Medicine  
Academics raise concerns about shortcomings of UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Over 50 prominent UK academics have signed an open letter to Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, calling for urgent action to…
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
10

February 2024

Incompetence at the top, says former Trump White House advisor
In PART 2, Scott Atlas blasts top White House officials for their incompetence and manipulation during the covid-19 crisis
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
23
Fauci needs to come clean on his pandemic failures
Former White House advisor Scott Atlas accuses Fauci of malfeasance and says he caused “tremendous destruction of trust in public health and in science”
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
19
PART 2: Should rosuvastatin (Crestor®) be withdrawn from the market?
FDA's approval of rosuvastatin was largely based on a flawed trial prompting experts to call for the drug to be banned.
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
10

January 2024

PART 1: Should rosuvastatin (Crestor®) be withdrawn from the market?
This is a two-part series about the cholesterol-lowering drug, rosuvastatin. PART 1 reports on the early safety warnings and how an aggressive marketing…
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
13
Drug regulators - the revolving door keeps revolving
Former TGA boss appointed to the board of Medicines Australia, hoping to advance "mRNA technology framework" in Australia.
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
27
mRNA vaccines lead to unwanted proteins - but what does it mean?
New research has experts angered by the “complete and utter regulatory failure” to ensure patient safety.
  
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
25
